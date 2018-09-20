BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Former Malaysian PM Najib to face fresh charges | Money Talks
The man who once led Malaysia has been charged with new corruption allegations. It is the second time former prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested since losing his job. And it is a part of the new government's pledge to uncover what really happened to the state run 1-Malaysia Development Berhad investment fund. We spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist who helped uncover the scandal. She's also the author of the newly released book, "The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose". We are also joined by Animah Kosai, Malaysian lawyer and founder of Speak Up, an organisation that encourages whistleblowers to come forward, and advises companies on how to work more ethically. #NajibRazak #Malaysia #Corruption
Former Malaysian PM Najib to face fresh charges | Money Talks
September 20, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us