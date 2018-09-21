September 21, 2018
Hurricane Maria: One Year On | US Threatens Sanctions Against ICC
Why has Puerto Rico not recovered from Hurricane Maria? Thousands of people are still without power, while President Donald Trump denies the scope of the disaster's death toll. Plus, the US plays hardball with the International Criminal Court, threatening sanctions over the possible prosecution of American soldiers. #TheNewsmakers #MariaHurricane #ICC
