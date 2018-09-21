Chamber of Immortality | Exhibitions | Showcase

In this year's Contemporary Istanbul art fair, one of the biggest highlights is a re-imagining of a story many say is older than time itself. Do you remember reading the Epic of Gilgamesh? Many of us did when we were in school, including Turkish artist Ahmet Gunestekin. And he's turned the modern gallery, into a scene from a gothic thriller. #ContemporaryIstanbul #AhmetGunestekin #Showcase