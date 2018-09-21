Why did 2,975 people die from Hurricane Maria?

Maria slammed into Puerto Rico with 250 kilometer per hour winds, and caused floodwaters to rise more than 2 meters. Dozens of people were killed during the storm, infrastructure was decimated, and the worst blackout in American history went on for months. One year on, Puerto Ricans are still suffering from the aftermath. But why? TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports. #Hurricane #Maria #PuertoRico