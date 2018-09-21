Bobi Wine Returns: Ugandan opposition MP vows to fight on

Ugandan pop star turned opposition politician Bobi Wine says he will not give up his fight for democratic reforms in the east African nation. Wine has emerged as a popular voice against President Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. The pop star returned to the country from the United States on Thursday. Philip Owira reports. #BobiWine #Uganda