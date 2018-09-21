WORLD
2 MIN READ
Has Turkey prevented a bloodbath in Syria's Idlib?
A potential humanitarian crisis that the world was warning against for weeks, has been averted, at least for now. The Syrian's regime planned offensive into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in the country's northwest, has been called off. The dramatic turnaround came after a whirlwind meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the edges of Idlib province, and expel rebels, mostly al-qaeda linked HTS militants from the area. In their place, Turkish troops along with Russian soldiers will patrol a narrow buffer zone separating the rebel stronghold from regime held areas. The patrols will also ensure that there is no heavy weaponry inside the buffer zone. The international community has hailed the move, as Idlib's more than 3 million residents sighed a sense of relief. The agreement is set to come into effect before October 15. Turkish President Erdogan has described the agreement as a step towards peace. Guests: Yaser Tabbara Senior fellow Omran Centre for Strategic Studies Michael Bohm Journalist at Moscow Times.
Has Turkey prevented a bloodbath in Syria's Idlib?
September 21, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us