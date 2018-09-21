SERENA UMPIRE RIGHT! Says Carlos Ramos's old boss who recalls his own epic battle with John McEnroe!

Former gold badge umpire – Richard Ings – joins us in the Nexus to support his old colleague Carlos Ramos as we debate whether Serena was right or wrong at the US Open finals. Her outburst spurred accusations of sexism and racism in the media storm that followed. Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Merlisa Lawrence Corbett, Sports journalist Richard Ings, Former gold badge umpire Ben Passmore, Author and illustrator #nexus #serenawilliams