Road to Brexit: May wants proposals from EU to break deadlock

The British Prime Minister Theresa May says - Brexit negotiations with the EU - are at an impasse. She gave a short statement in London - in response to what many saw as - a humiliating day at an EU summit in Salzburg. May repeated her commitment to her plan for a future deal - and challenged the EU to respond constructively. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #brexit #theresamay