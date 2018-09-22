September 22, 2018
Tanzania Ferry Accident: President orders arrest of ferry's managers
The President of Tanzania has ordered the arrest of everyone involved in operating the ferry that sank in Lake Victoria. At least 136 people died when the boat overturned on Thursday, but the toll could rise as recovery efforts continue. Four days of mourning have been declared. Philip Owira reports. #Tanzania #FerryAccident #LakeVictoria
