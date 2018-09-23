September 23, 2018
Afghan Maternity Hospital: Facility aims to lower mother and baby deaths
One maternity hospital is bringing new life to Afghanistan's eastern Khost province. Doctors Without Borders opened the facility in the conflict zone to tackle out-of-control mother and infant mortality rates. And this year, they're set to deliver 24,000 babies. Habiba Hamid has more. #Afghanistan #MaternityHospital #BabyDeaths
