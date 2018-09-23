UN General Assembly: US sovereignty over multilaterism

World leaders will be in New York this week for the 73rd UN General Assembly. Ahead of their arrivals, the US President Donald Trump has criticised the world body - saying it hasn't lived up to it's potential. It's part of Trump's 'America First' campaign promise - valuing US sovereignty over multilaterism. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports. #UNGA #WorldLeaders #Multilaterism