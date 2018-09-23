September 23, 2018
WORLD
India Health Insurance: Govt launches free health cover for 500M people
The Indian government has launched what it calls the world's biggest universal health insurance programme. The scheme nicknamed Modicare, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana aims to provide free insurance to many people. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai. #India #HealthInsurance #Modicare
