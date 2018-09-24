73rd UN General Assembly: Ongoing war in Syria exposes UN's limitations

World leaders will be in New York this week for the 73rd UN General Assembly. US President Donald Trump has criticised the international body - saying - it hasn't lived up to it's potential. It's part of Trump's 'America First' campaign promise - valuing US sovereignty over multi-laterism. Our UN Correspondent Jon Brain reports #UNGA #WorldLeaders #Multilaterism