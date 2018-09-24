Tech Fest: Turkey's first aerospace, technology festival

As Turkey's first aerospace and technology festival packs up. Usmaan Lone takes a look at one of the highlights, the world drone cup. Lovers of planes and space travel have been gathering in Istanbul for Teknofest. It's Turkey's first aerospace and technology festival. Usmaan Lone has been looking at the tech on display - including a life-saving drone. #Teknofest #TechFest #Aerospace