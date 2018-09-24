Palestinian Refugees: Refugees in Jordan suffering from funding cuts

They're some of the most marginalized people in the world. For the past seven decades, the UN agency UNRWA has supported more than five million Palestinian refugees. Their plight is about to worsen, because with the United States withdrawing its funding to the agency, UNRWA says a financial shortfall could have far-reaching effects. Aadel Haleem reports from Amman in Jordan. #Refugees #UNRWA #Jordan