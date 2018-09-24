Najib Razak pleads not guilty to 25 new charges | Money Talks

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has pleaded not guilty to more charges of corruption and abuse of power. That's in connection with the 1MDB scandal that brought down his government. While he's maintaining his innocence, if convicted, Najib would end up behind bars for a very long time. #Malaysia #NajibRazak #Corruption