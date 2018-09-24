September 24, 2018
WORLD
Hong Kong Express: High speed train connects Hong Kong to mainland
Over the weekend, a new link connecting Hong Kong to China's National High-Speed Rail Network began operating. The project's been blighted by delays, cost overruns, and controversy over joint-checkpoint arrangements with the mainland. But it's hoped it will bring big economic benefits to the region. Patrick Fok reports. #hongkong #china #speedtrain
