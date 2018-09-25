September 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ugandan pop singer faces treason charges
Just weeks ago, Bobi Wine flew to the United States for medical treatment after allegedly being tortured by Ugandan security forces. But he returned home last week, at the risk of prosecution. Wine faces charges of treason, after campaigning in last month's by-election. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty. We ask him what he hopes to accomplish. #Uganda #BobiWine #Election
Ugandan pop singer faces treason charges
Explore