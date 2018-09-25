WORLD
Is South Sudan’s army targeting civilians?
South Sudan's army is being accused of having free reign to murder, rape and loot in the central state of Unity. In a new report, Amnesty International found South Sudan's military forces systematically raped women, murdered civilians and carried out large-scale looting. Amnesty says war crimes are all too common, because the government doesn't prosecute the perpetrators. Guests Joanne Mariner – Co-author of the Amnesty International report Ateny Wek Ateny – Press secretary for the President of South Sudan Brian Adeba – Deputy Director of policy for the Enough Project Klem Ryan – Former UN Security Council panel coordinator for South Sudan #SouthSudan #Army #Civilians
September 25, 2018
