WORLD
1 MIN READ
The return of Bobi Wine | Free reign of terror? | Who killed Hariri?
He's a Ugadan pop star risking death by returning home. What will this musician turned politician accomplish by flying back to the Ugandan capital of Kampala? Plus, alarming new allegations against South Sudan's army. Are civilians being systematically tortured, raped and murdered? And who killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri? And UN tribunal is set to decide. #TheNewsmakers #BobiWine #RefikHariri
The return of Bobi Wine | Free reign of terror? | Who killed Hariri?
September 25, 2018
