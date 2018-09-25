September 25, 2018
High speed train connects HK to mainland China | Money Talks
Over the weekend, a new link connecting Hong Kong to China's National High-Speed Rail Network began operating. The project's been blighted by delays, cost overruns, and controversy over joint-checkpoint arrangements with the mainland, But it's hoped it will bring big economic benefits to the region. Patrick Fok reports. #HongKong #China #HighSpeedTrain
