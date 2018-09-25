September 25, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Oil prices reach four-year high | Money Talks
Oil prices have reached their highest levels in nearly four years. Big exporters have declined to raise production. And now traders say there's more pain to come for importers, particularly emerging markets already dealing with the rising cost of basic goods. For more on the story, we speak to Derek Brower, managing director of research at advisory firm Petroleum Policy Intelligence. #OilPrices #OilProduction
