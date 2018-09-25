September 25, 2018
Changing Superstitions: Nigerian children's home tackling infanticide
In Nigeria, some babies and young children are being killed because they're perceived as evil. Some people there believe infanticide is necessary to avoid bringing misfortune to them and their communities. Now one couple has set up a children's home to save lives and counter the superstitions behind these killings. Natasha Hussain has the story. #nigeria #africa #children
