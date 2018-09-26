September 26, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bill Cosby Sentencing: US star jailed for three to ten years
One of the biggest stars of American television, Bill Cosby, has been jailed for the drugging and sexual assault of a woman. He'll spend a minimum of 3 years behind bars, becoming the first celebrity to go to prison following the "MeToo" movement. More than sixty other women claim he also attacked them. From Pennsylvania, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #BillCosby #MeToo #SexualAssault
Bill Cosby Sentencing: US star jailed for three to ten years
Explore