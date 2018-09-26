Bill Cosby Sentencing: US star jailed for three to ten years

One of the biggest stars of American television, Bill Cosby, has been jailed for the drugging and sexual assault of a woman. He'll spend a minimum of 3 years behind bars, becoming the first celebrity to go to prison following the "MeToo" movement. More than sixty other women claim he also attacked them. From Pennsylvania, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #BillCosby #MeToo #SexualAssault