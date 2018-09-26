UN General Assembly: Erdogan calls for Security Council reform

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deplored the lack of shared responsibility for the plight of Syrian refugees. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he called for more countries to share the burden. But he also called for changes at the highest levels of the UN. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from New York. #UNGA #SecurityCouncil #Erdogan