UK's RemoveDEBRIS satellite to clean up space junk

There’s more than 7,500 tonnes of hazardous debris in space. A UK satellite has become the first ever to clean up space junk. It's called the RemoveDEBRIS satellite and it's the work of a group of international scientists. We spoke to one man who helped create it. Guest: Alastair Wayman Advanced Projects Systems Engineer at Airbus Defence and Space