Yemen’s starving children| Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis | A celestial clean-up

Millions of Yemeni children are at risk of dying from famine as fighting intensifies in Hudaida. Also Separatists and security forces clash in Cameroon's English speaking regions. Is the country heading for a civil war? And is a net the best way to clean up space junk? We speak to a scientist who's already had some success doing it.