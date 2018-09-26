EU to set up payments channel for Iran | Money Talks

The European Union and Iran have agreed to maintain trade ties ahead of US sanctions against Tehran that take effect in November. The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, says it's part of an effort to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive after the US abandoned it in May. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Iran #EU #USsanctions