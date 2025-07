Michael Kors buys Versace for $2.1B | Money Talks

Handbag maker Michael Kors is moving up-market. It's buying Gianni Versace for just over $2 billion. Michael Kors expects the move to help boost sales, but there's plenty of skepticism over the deal among investors and Versace's customers. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joins us for more on the story. #MichaelKors #Versace