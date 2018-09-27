Seljuk architecture in Konya | Architecture | Showcase

From monuments, madrasahs, mosques and caravanserais, the city of Konya is unique in its mixing of the modern and the ancient. Here, slick, multi-storey skyscrapers cast shadows onto old stone buildings, with each managing to exist in a kind of architectural harmony. Showcase’s Sharaz Ali went in search of what gives this city its great sense of history, and why some of those buildings are still standing.