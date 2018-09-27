September 27, 2018
The War in Syria: Thousands of people have left besieged anclave
Russia and Turkey reached a deal to try to stop a regime offensive in Idlib, the last remaining rebel-held territory in Syria. And so far it's been successful. TRT World's Sara Firth took a dangerous journey to bring this exclusive report about the rebels in Idlib province, and how they feel about this latest deal. #Syria #Idlib #Refugees
