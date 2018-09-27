September 27, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Euro 2024 Decision: UEFA to announce decision on host country
It's judgement day for the Turkish and German Football associations. In a few hours time, they'll find out who will host the European Football Championship in 2024. The UEFA governing body has to decide whether to award the games to a country that's never staged an international football tournament or to one that's already hosted several. Lance Santos has more. #UEFA #Euro2024
Euro 2024 Decision: UEFA to announce decision on host country
Explore