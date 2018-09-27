Dual-class listings boost Hong Kong IPO market | Money Talks

Hotpot chain Haidilao got a lukewarm reception on its Hong Kong market debut after jumping 10% in early trade. The stock closed slightly below its opening price at $2.28. That gives it a market value of around $12 billion. It's one of several companies to list in Hong Kong since January, catapulting the exchange to the top spot for IPOs this year. Its listings are expected to raise more than $38 billion in 2018. IPOs increased after the Exchange rolled out new listing rules in April, allowing for so-called dual-class share offerings. But as Patrick Fok reports, concerns over risk to investors haven't gone away. #HongKong #IPO