Donald Trump defends tariffs on China at UN | Money Talks
After hitting China with tariffs on another $200 billion worth of goods, US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Beijing's trade practices and economic system. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said the tariffs are necessary to force China to make changes to its economy, reduce the US trade deficit, and protect US industries. But there is growing evidence they might be having the opposite effect, as Auskar Surbakti reports. And for more, we speak to Max Wolff, chief economist at the Phoenix Group. #USsanctions #China
September 28, 2018
