September 27, 2018
‘HE’S POTENT’ India’s former Foreign Sec. tells us not to underestimate Trump’s importance at UNGA
Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly was met with laughter – but a former Indian delegate says he’s the most potent force in world politics. And we debate whether size matters when it comes to nations earning their seat at the UN Security Council. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #UNGA #Nexus
