September 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN General Assembly: Palestinian, Israel leaders speak at assembly
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used the United Nations General Assembly as a platform to present further allegations against Iran, claiming Tehran has a second secret atomic site. At the same event, Palestine's leader, Mahmoud Abbas, accused the US of undermining efforts towards a two-state solution. Nicole Johnston, has more. #UNGA #Palestine #Israel
UN General Assembly: Palestinian, Israel leaders speak at assembly
Explore