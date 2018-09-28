September 28, 2018
Macedonians will vote to rename their country to the Republic of North Macedonia
For decades the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's bid to join the EU and NATO has been blocked by Greece. But maybe not for much longer. A few months ago Athens agreed that if the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia changed its name, Greece would no longer stand in its way. Basil Rehan reports
