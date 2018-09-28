September 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Whale Hunting: Japan says hunting ban threatens food security
Japan has campaigned for years to lift a ban on commercial whaling. Its latest argument is that the ban threatens the food security of the world's third largest economy. The International Whaling Commission wasn't persuaded and recently rejected Japan's latest attempt. But as Philip Owira reports. #WhaleHunting #Japan #FoodSecurity
