Is the Bill Cosby verdict another victory in the #MeToo movement?

Bill Cosby was known as America's favourite father but was found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman. Many have hailed it as a victory for the Me Too movement, but his supporters have called his trial the most racist and sexist in history. Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson Publicists for Bill Cosby Shanon Lee Author, journalist and activist