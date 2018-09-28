Will Macedonians vote to change the name of their country?

On Sunday, Macedonians will head to the polls and vote on whether the name of their country should be changed. It's a source of great contention between Athens and Skopje, with both having a historical claim to the name. But if the people say yes - the nation will become the Republic of North Macedonia. Guests: Petar Arsovski Public relation strategist in Skopje Meto Koloski President of the United Macedonian Diaspora Abdulvehab Ejupi. TRT World producer and Balkans researcher