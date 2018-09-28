September 28, 2018
Has the US rhetoric brought Turkey closer to the European Union?
The heated rhetoric of the past year between Turkey and the European Union has largely been toned down, as both sides search for common ground in areas such as trade, the war in Syria and fighting terrorism. Omer Kablan looks at how a changing global landscape, and the role of the US may have helped bridge that gap of mistrust between Turkey and Europe.
