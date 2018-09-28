WORLD
2 MIN READ
European Union will continue trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions
The United States has re-imposed sanctions on Iran - which forbids any US company or subsidiary from trading with the country. It also threatens to penalise international companies if they do business with the oil-rich nation. Iran is already starting to feel the economic squeeze - and has warned it may follow America's lead and withdraw from the nuclear peace process. In an effort to salvage the agreement - and secure lucrative business dealings - the European Union has come up with a plan to circumvent the stand-off. The EU says it will create a new financial mechanism to allow countries to continue trading with Iran - without breaching US sanctions. It's referred to as a "special purpose vehicle" and could act as a middle man or buffer between companies and Tehran. Guests: Bozkurt Aran Former Turkish Ambassador to Iran Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
European Union will continue trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions
September 28, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us