NewsFeed - The Kavanaugh Hearings

It was the massive set piece everyone expected. People huddled around TV's, laptops, and mobile phones to watch Dr Christine Blakey Ford’s testimony on Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault. But in 2018, people can also engage in debate as they listen to the evidence and all were left with the question: Who do you believe?​ #Kavanaugh #Newsfeed