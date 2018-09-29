September 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Istanbul Airshow: Aircraft worth more than $1B on display at show
Momentum is gathering for a major international conference on Syria next month. Support for the event was announced following a meeting between Turkey and Germany's leaders in Berlin. There've been strained relations between the countries. And as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, this was billed as - an attempt at reconciliation. #IstanbulAirshow #Aircraft
Istanbul Airshow: Aircraft worth more than $1B on display at show
Explore