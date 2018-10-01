October 1, 2018
Ethiopia Politics: New PM's reforms challenged by ethnic unrest
The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is about to mark six months in office. Since starting the job, he's declared peace with Eritrea, lifted a state of emergency, and invited banned political parties to return home. But will he be able to deliver lasting political change? Natalie Pohonen reports from Addis Ababa. #Ethiopia #AbiyAhmed #Reforms
