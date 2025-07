Sanliurfa State Turkish Music Choir, the sound of Rebab & Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi | Showcase Special

In this special episode of Showcase: Sanliurfa State Turkish Music Choir: 0:02 Jumana Awadah and Sarah Keim: 5:17 Ali Sems Aksu and the sound of Rebab: 9:51 International Mevlana Foundation: 16:55 Back with Sanliurfa State Turkish Music Choir: 21:04