Black History Month: Time for a new approach?

It's black history month in the UK, and it’s normally marked by lessons in schools and events across the country. But there's some disagreement over how the subject should be discussed and taught. Is it time for a rethink on how we recognise black achievement? Joining us is Tyrone Williams from Xavier University; Patrick Vernon, Editor of BlackHistoryMonth.org.uk. Tobi Oredein is the founder of online magazine Black Ballad and Hakim Adi is a Professor of the History of Africa and the African Diaspora at the University of Chichester. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHistory #BlackLivesMatter