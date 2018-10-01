Indonesia Disaster: Hundreds killed on Sulawesi in quake, tsunami

Crowds of people are waiting to fly out of the airport in Palu where most ofo the victims came from. . Mass burials have begun for the victims, who total almost 850. That toll is expected to rise, as rescue teams reach remote areas. So far about 50 thousand people have been displaced. Natasha Hussain has the details. #indonesia #tsunami #quake