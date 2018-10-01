Still no deal as UK prepares for March exit | Money Talks

It's just six months until the UK officially leaves the European Union and the likelihood of a so-called “no-deal” Brexit has increased substantially. Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for maintaining ties with the EU has been rejected by both Brussels and many in her own party, making a hard exit a real possibility. For more on the story, we speak to Vicky Pryce, board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #Brexit #Europe #UK