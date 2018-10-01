BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Italy hikes budget deficit target for 2019-2021 | Money Talks
Italian stocks have tumbled after populist leaders triumphed over their fiscally conservative economy minister and pushed through a big-spending budget that could threaten financial stability. The ruling parties have also set a target for the budget deficit- but it is higher than what the EU recommended. And it may make it hard to cut spending and pay down its almost $3 trillion debt. Regan des Vignes has the details. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Italy #BudgetDeficit #Finance
Italy hikes budget deficit target for 2019-2021 | Money Talks
October 1, 2018
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us